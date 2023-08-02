Rather than allowing someone to be overwhelmed individually, tackling substance use disorder and addiction can and should be a group effort involving the entire family. A new eight-week program coming to the region expands the community involved, ensuring family members are engaged, pushing the idea that a family’s wellness can have an impact on the long-term recovery of a loved one.
Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) is a free eight-week program offered later this month by the Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol task force. It is designed for those impacted by someone else’s battle, creating paths to recovery collectively.
“Research shows that when the family gets well, the loved one has a much better chance of getting well,” Stacey Karchner, a BALM family recovery life coach, said. “The loved one’s chance of getting well diminishes without family involvement so the family can and often does make a difference. My hope is that the family members can get out of the shame, the silence, and the stigma and get out and get themselves help because when they get well, they are actually in turn helping their loved one,” she said.
The course will meet each Thursday for eight weeks beginning Aug. 17. The meetings, held at Recovery Church at 238 Walnut St. in Sunbury, will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. weekly for two months.
One of the keys, Karchner said, is helping family members develop new behaviors, so they can become “key supporters in their loved one’s recovery rather than an obstacle.” That comes with making hard decisions and having difficult conversations. For some families, that bridge is impossible to pass, mainly because of difficulty overcoming stigmas or the lack of knowledge about what to say and when to say something.
“Many times, we think that what we are doing is so loving, but it’s actually loving them to death,” Karchner, who has taught the program for six years across Pennsylvania, said. “There’s a difference between loving to live and loving to death and we want to be loving that person to live.”
BALM, Karchner said, will add tools to a family, teaching them collectively how to:
n Stop trying to fix someone else’s life.
n Contribute to their recovery rather than to their addiction.
n Drop the anger and judgment.
n Set and stick to boundaries and use leverage effectively.
Residents interested in enrolling in the course should call Karchner, BALM family recovery life coach, at 814-360-7590.
