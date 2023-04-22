Old habits die hard and when it comes to the climate crisis, we’ve developed a Climate Avoidance Habit. It goes something like this: “What can I do? I get worried just thinking about it. So I just won’t think about it or talk about it.”
Mum’s the word.
It’s not that we are confused about what is happening. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication (YPCCC), 72% of Americans know that global warming is happening; 70% of Pennsylvanians agree.
And we are worried. According to the YPCCC survey, 65% of Americans are worried about global warming; 64% of Pennsylvanians are in that same boat.
The great majority of us are worried about global warming, and yet, we stay quiet! Only 35% of Americans discuss global warming even occasionally with our family members and friends, according to the YPCCC. The same is true for Pennsylvanians, with only 33% of us talking about it, even occasionally.
Our habit of not talking about global warming leads to two problems. The first is that we falsely feel like we are facing global warming alone. Recent research published in Nature Communications found that we routinely underestimate by 20 percent the number of people who share our climate concern and our support for specific climate actions. No wonder we focus on actions that one person can take — we feel like we are all alone! We might also think the topic is too controversial to discuss.
However, according to the YPCCC, more than three-quarters of Americans and more than three-quarters of Pennsylvanians support a variety of policy actions: funding research into renewable energy sources; providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels; teaching children about global warming in school. The same study found that two-thirds of Americans and two-thirds of Pennsylvanians agree that we should set strict CO2 limits on existing coal-fired plants and require fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.
So, many of our friends and neighbors share our concerns and our thoughts on solutions. But if we rarely discuss it, how would we know?
The second problem with our habit of not talking about global warming is that we also end up underestimating the contributions of individual climate actions. For example, a recent article in the New York Times outlined America’s current and future energy uses.
Residential uses account for almost 20% of our nation’s energy use, according to the American Geosciences Institute. To be sure, there are bigger players (transportation and industrial settings), and they have a major role to play in responding to the climate crisis. But so do we.
The good news is that the residential sector is leading the way in electrification, moving to cleaner energy sources, with 16% of residential energy currently coming from electricity. All other sectors are still in the single digits.
The buck stops where?
President Harry Truman used to say that when it came to problems “the buck stops here,” at his desk. But when it comes to taking climate action, Americans and Pennsylvanians have a different view. The YPCCC survey reports that we think the president and governors definitely have a role to play, but ahead of them, we rank corporate leaders, citizens, Congress, and local officials, in that order.
This Earth Day weekend let’s break our climate avoidance habit by talking about climate change. Let’s take action in our own circles of influence. How? Talk about your concerns. Let local officials, like school board members, know you support teaching about climate change in the schools. Let your member of Congress know that you support federal action on tax rebates for renewable energy use and carbon taxes on fossil fuel companies. If you have invested in a retirement plan or mutual fund, let corporate leaders know you expect them to provide climate leadership. Talk with your family members and friends and let them know that we can and must demand climate action, for ourselves, for our children and for our grandchildren.
Michael A. Smyer, Ph.D. is an emeritus professor of psychology at Bucknell University and the founder of Growing-Greener.org.