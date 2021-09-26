Julie, a high school student, whose parents have just been laid off, has unprotected sex with her boyfriend (also a minor) and becomes pregnant.
Louise has two children and is pregnant again. She and her husband have a good marriage and good jobs, are happy with two children. Another child will mean buying a new house.
Carol, an unmarried executive with no desire for children, becomes pregnant, despite contraception.
Norma has an immune system disorder involving disabling joint inflammation. She just found out she’s pregnant.
Evelyn smokes and drinks heavily. Her addictions have made her unable to hold a job. She’s pregnant.
Anna and George have three children, all in their teens. Anna just found out she’s pregnant at age 45.
Georgina, working two jobs to pay medical bills and dig herself out of debt, learns she’s pregnant
Dawn, a teenager, is pregnant with a boyfriend her parents can’t stand. Her parents have thrown her out and cut her off financially.
Florence, an immigrant who speaks no English is raped by her boss. Then he fires her. She is pregnant. Her family kicks her out because they say she has dishonored them.
Maria suffers from chronic clinical depression. She’s never wanted children but is now pregnant, despite contraception.
Ellen is pregnant with a child she wanted. She thought her marriage was OK, but upon learning the news, her husband punched her in the face.
Emily, a low-wage earner with no access to government assistance because of her undocumented status, is pregnant.
Claire, undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, gets pregnant.
Jeannette slept around with several men (who were also sleeping around) without contraception. Now she’s pregnant.
Susan, 15, petitions the court for access to abortion services without her parents’ permission because they are abusive. The denial declares her too immature for abortion, not for motherhood.
Francis has five children. When her husband hears she’s pregnant again, he leaves her.
Rachel, on the pill for years, missed a couple days, being short on cash. Her boyfriend forgot to buy a condom. He cajoled her into making love anyway. She’s pregnant.
These stories are not far-fetched or even unusual. Life is complicated. Imagine all these women living the new reality in Texas. The new law bans abortion from the moment a heartbeat can be detected — at about six weeks. At six weeks, you’ve barely missed a period. At six weeks, you probably don’t know you’re pregnant. Your constitutional right is out of reach before you knew you needed it. The law forces you to continue the pregnancy. No exceptions.
Put yourself in their shoes. You’re pregnant. That required a partner’s participation, but the law holds you solely responsible. What will you do? Hope for a miscarriage? Try to provoke a miscarriage? Scrabble for money to pay for an abortion in another state, where maybe you’ve never been? Sacrifice wages and risk losing your job in the process? Induce your own abortion, like so many women before Roe v. Wade? Carry the pregnancy to term, hand a helpless newborn over to an agency, spend the rest of your life hoping it was adopted and treated well? Take on the lifelong, life-altering, expensive responsibility of raising the child when you feel utterly unable? Try to find a family member to raise it?
What if the father decides this is not what he signed up for and cuts out? According to government statistics, not even half of U.S. fathers pay their legally-obligated child support. How do you share parenting responsibilities with an uncle who impregnated you, a boss who forced himself on you, a spouse who battered you?
Learning you’re pregnant should be a moment of joy, but we know that’s not always true. I understand people’s discomfort with abortion, and we know how to reduce it. Experience the world over shows that sex/relationship education for boys and girls, economic prosperity, and easy access to health care — including contraception — reduce demand for abortions. In contrast, laws instilling fear and eliminating people’s ability to make decisions for themselves and their family have never worked. They are an abuse of both people and the spirit of law itself.
