Ever notice how a diagnosis comes before a prescription. Or the old saying “don’t put the cart before the horse!” What we consistently do, we become.
When I find myself complaining about the challenges of life, I need to remember what has happened that brought about the current state of affairs. I do believe there are times when each of us should step back and regroup, rethink, reset, refresh and reboot.
Like the icon on your computer menu bar, when we hit the refresh button, the spaghetti logic, as I call it, untangles, and frees the system to start anew. Have you noticed how our lives can be entangled with challenges, problems, and difficulties?
At times the mountains before us seem insurmountable. These are the times we need to remind ourselves “What do I need to know” and “Who do I need to know that could help me?” It’s often easier to give up and quit or so it seems at the moment. Does quitting really remove the problem or just hide it until it grows, escalates, or multiplies? I love the adage “if it’s working, do it again, if it’s not working, change it.”
The challenge during these times becomes a self-talk or motivational thought process rather than the actual carrying out of the details decided upon. How does one see the positive or good in the face of possible defeat? What can help us maintain a positive attitude while facing the mountain or the mole hill? What should someone say to themselves that would “make their day?” How may others benefit from the decisions we make or the direction we take?” Learn to ask great questions when facing adversity! Seems obvious, doesn’t it? Where, when, why and who easily comes to mind when asking questions.
While these apparently normal words at the beginning of a question seem appropriate, allow me to offer two words that could unlock the imagination of both the transmitter and the receiver. Learning to ask questions that begin with “what and how” is a learnable skill. Using either of these two simple words at the right time and place, free the answerer of any perception that they are being scrutinized and suspected of mistakes, errors, and suspicions. One could ask of their teenage son or daughter “where were you tonight? or who were you with? or why did you return home late?”
Or would questions like “what did you do this evening? what friends did you choose to spend your time with? or how did you come to the decision which caused you to come home late?” be received in a less defensive manner? Learning to be a great questioner is a learnable skill. Each time we begin our questions with “what or how” we increase the odds that these words will become our normal mode of discussion.
Like the candy bar, Take Five, right now, take five minutes to think about using these two powerful words for a future question and answer period. Learn to replace where with what and replace why with how.
What will I do differently today than I did yesterday? How will I apply the answer to my life, everyday?
Caz Russell is a leadership development facilitator. He lives in Milton.