Reading Clair Moyer’s letter to the editor (Feb. 24) made me think that his and my hometown, Lewisburg, is a border town. It seems to lie across the border between the Fox News World and the real world.
We can’t call it “Trump World” anymore because Trump no longer holds the national spotlight. Besides, Fox News World is not the creation of Donald Trump; he was a creation of Fox News, the major source of the disinformation that defines its own world.
Fox News World is a world without facts or logic. It is a world of preconceived notions and name-calling. Mr. Moyer’s letter is a perfect example of this.
First, he writes that Vice President Harris, “supported the rioters burning down our cities, . . . [and] contributed funds to an organization that issued funds to bail out those who were arrested.” Remember, in Fox News World, facts do not exist, only the occasional “alternate fact,” as Kellyanne Conway called them. So, the fact that not a single U.S. city has been burned down in VP Harris’s lifetime eludes him completely.
If he is referring to the burning and looting at a Black Lives Matter rally that turned into a riot in Minneapolis, VP Harris roundly criticized all violence immediately after that incident, as did all Democratic leaders. BLM held hundreds of rallies in 2020, the overwhelming majority were absolutely peaceful.
In the same sentence, Mr. Moyer reveals ignorance of another real fact about his country: The presumption of innocence. Until convicted, all arrestees are assumed innocent and have a right to bail. Bailing out suspects is normal, not a bad thing.
Then there follows a long list of nationally known public figures, who should be “removed from office” for statements they made. None of their statements are quoted because quotations would be real facts. Those of us in the real world, who have, in fact, listened to thousands of statements by these people, are happy that they will not be removed from office.
Mr. Moyer goes on to say “The [Biden] regime is doing nothing to better the lives of Americans.” He then cites another series of alternate facts: He says that Biden, in his first month in office, hasn’t done anything about “COVID-19 distribution of the vaccine, education, failing businesses” because of time wasted on impeachment for Trump’s attempt to overthrow the American government.
The number of COVID shots has increased from way under a million per day to over 2 million per day since Biden took office.
Congress is now rushing through a $1.9 trillion COVID rescue bill. Much of the money in this bill will go to K-12 education.
Mr. Moyer speaks for all those in Fox News World when he says, “Americans are sick and tired of Washington, D.C.” Well, I’m an American and I can speak for most of the people of the real world when I say I’m not. Our government has many problems, all caused by the corporations and billionaires who control the Republican Party. But when something goes wrong in our lives, we don’t trash it; we fix it.
Robert Beard is a Professor Emeritus in the Linguistics & Russian programs at Bucknell University.