Sandy Barbour understands better than most that Penn State football is the economic driver for her university and the community that surrounds State College. In normal circumstances, the thought of not having a Penn State football season — and the $100 million in revenue that comes with it — would be unfathomable.
So would a fall without football in America for many.
But if current trends continue beyond June, there is a real possibility that we could be without many traditions deep into 2020.
The want for something, anything to do, cannot be the driving force right now. And six months from now, it must not be either. Health and safety is the only measuring stick. Health and safety for the student-athletes, coaches, employees and fans is the bottom line. Barbour, Penn State’s director of athletics, continually pressed that with reporters this week when asked about whether there would be football season.
Knowing what we know right now about the spread of COVID-19 — and also considering what we still yet don’t know — how comfortable would you feel sitting in a stadium with 100,000 fans five months from now?
Losing a football season could be and likely would be financially devastating for communities like State College all around the nation. Many towns build their entire economic development plans around a half-dozen Saturdays each fall.
Barbour said there will be football, students back on campus and fans in the stands when the time is right. No one knows when that will be. That’s OK. The economic impact cannot outweigh the personal impact.
“I believe it’s in everyone’s best interest that when it’s safe and right to do so, that we play a football season,” Barbour said. “We’ve already talked about the emotional and the morale piece for communities across this country, and then obviously there’s a revenue and a financial piece to it. If our return fits into a time frame that we have to do it in a non-traditional part of the year, I think we’ll all look to try to make that happen.”
That might mean games might not be this fall. They could be in the spring.
Right now, we just don’t know.
“We’ll be back,” Barbour said. “This is not about sport. This is far, far bigger than sport. But sport absolutely will play a huge part in bringing all of our community together again when the time is right, and I certainly know that’s true for Penn State.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.