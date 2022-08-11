When is enough enough?
That is the question I continually ask myself every year about this same time — when I’m preparing to send yet another check to the Lewisburg Area School District to pay for this year’s school property taxes.
And every year, I also ask myself why — why am I, a 73 year old, retired senior, living on Social Security, having never fathered any children, being asked to finance the education of children of other individuals who have actually chosen to have children? And just how many more years am I going to be required to do so? Clearly, paying these taxes all those years when I was actually working wasn’t enough.
Those questions are just rhetorical — I already know the answers — it’s because our state legislators have passed laws forcing me to do so. But just why have they created a system that, in my case, completely contradicts the very concept of individual responsibility? Why have they created a system that intentionally penalizes me when I am actually saving the Lewisburg school district money by not having to educate any children or grandchildren I might have had?
Sorry — again, I already know why, and probably do most others who will read this letter — it’s simply because our state legislators need more and more money every year to pay the bills, and property taxes are just another easy, convenient, revenue generating method for them to exploit. Never mind the fact that it may be totally unfair to all of us without children, or even unrelated to one’s ability to pay — their need for more and more money completely overrides everything else. After all, it’s just somebody else’s money.
But it’s also another clear example of just how detached, indifferent and inept state government appears to have become here in Pennsylvania.
And, of course, some individuals serving on the Lewisburg School Board could probably care less about this also — primarily because it benefits their children in the school system.
One final question to the Lewisburg School Board, and to our state legislators, Rep. David Rowe and Senator Gene Yaw: Just how many more generations of students do I have to help educate before I have fulfilled my civic responsibilities to this community and its children?
Again, when is enough enough?
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg