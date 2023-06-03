Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.