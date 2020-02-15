When an empowered political party willingly violates the civil rights of an individual citizen, that party has no redeeming value and is a threat to the well-being of our nation as a whole. Congratulations Democrats, you are part of that party.
Headline from the Washington Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020, “FBI Director admits: Yes, surveillance of Carter Page was illegal.” Read the article folks because what the Obama Justice Department did was an outright civil rights violation.
Add to that Inspector General Horowitz’s report documenting that FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altered official documents so as to paint Page as a foreign spy. What a wonderful way for our nation to treat a Navy veteran and Annapolis graduate.
When I think that I was once a registered Democrat and supporter of President Obama I become sick in the stomach. Turns out Obama’s administration was one of the dirtiest to ever run the show.
As you read this, please remember how Obama’s IRS went after the Tea Party and other conservative groups who dared to voice opposition to Obama and his policies.
Look up a news article from “The Atlantic” dated Jan. 24, 2014, “How Dinesh D’Souza’s Indictment Became Proof of Obama’s Conservative Inquisition.” Consider using this article as a starting point to do research on how the Obama administration went after the Hollywood conservative group “Friends of Abe” and others.
If you’ve been paying attention during the past six months, you learned that while corporations and foreign governments couldn’t bribe Obama administration officials, they apparently could influence our nation’s foreign policy and trade agreements by employing Vice President Biden’s unqualified son, Hunter.
With the Obama administration’s proven history of using federal investigative agencies against political adversaries, we are supposed to believe that the Trump-Russia collusion investigation was legitimate?
If a state governor used unverifiable information from unreliable sources as probable cause to launch a state law enforcement investigation against a political adversary that governor would be charged with federal civil rights violations.
How is what the Obama administration did to President Trump using the Steele Dossier any different? Where is the liberal media coverage of these latest Congressional investigations that are exposing abuses of power by elected and appointed Democrats?
William Shirk,
Selinsgrove