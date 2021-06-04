The United States of America once had a president who declared he was going to drain the swamp. However, he learned that it’s very difficult to drain the swamp when you’re up to your butt in alligators.
As someone who spent a considerable amount of time in the swamp as an independent contractor, allow me to define that area. What was once a rather docile collection of Florida alligators has morphed into a collection of Nile River crocodiles, a larger and more dangerous species which has cross bred with lawyers to produce the current members of our Legislative branch of government.
Consequently, our vaunted Legislature has degenerated into a cadre of charlatans whose sole objective is to feather their nests with as many fraudulent proceeds as they can elicit. It’s not that I object to any person being sufficiently clever and sell their position to build a fortune via lobbyists.
Rather, I object to having absolutely no control over my elected representative once I’ve placed him in office ostensibly to represent me — not himself!
I submit we need to take a clue from the Brits and simply dissolve a corrupt and ineffective Legislature. It’s often said that the solution is term limits, but how do you get the Legislators to shoot themselves in the foot? Term limits would require 12 years clean out the Senate.
At our current rate of deterioration, I’m not at all sure that the United States of America is going to survive another 12 years.
W. Richard Stover,
Lewisburg