Seems like only yesterday when we could vote by mail or in person, and that was shattered by a group of thugs on Jan. 6 who tried to force vote recounts because their candidate didn’t win.
Further, former President Donald Trump insisted that the vote was stolen and he actually won despite any definitive evidence to back his claim. Thankfully, Congress found the courage to stay all night and confirm the initial announcement that Biden won so we didn’t have to call Rin-Tin-Tin and the cavalry to intervene.
So why is it still a problem? My answer is too much power and too much money involved in our electoral process. It’s been happening over the course of many years.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. It does matter if you’re a millionaire or a billionaire. Politicians need a lot of money to get elected and that comes from corporate elites who want changes to benefit their businesses. It’s a deal where it’s simply “hey politicians, you write the bills I want and I’ll pay big bucks to get you reelected as long as you continue to support my business.”
Meanwhile, if you’re “we the people” with limited funds and little political savvy, you’re not likely to get a response if you write a letter or call. It becomes “I’m sorry Mr. Old Codger, you didn’t donate to my campaign and I’m really busy and don’t have time to deal with your concerns.”
Maybe I’m overreacting, but I recall the comment of Mark Twain from many years ago: “Reader, suppose you were an idiot and suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.” Good old Samuel Clemens didn’t mince words!
So where do we go now? Will the Department of Justice charge all those who tried to overthrow a free and fair election? Will they bring charges against all who broke the law, including members of Congress ? If charges aren’t filed, will there be a second attempt in the near future? Where’s Perry Mason when you need him?
Over my many years, I’ve voted for both Republicans and Democrats. I want our democracy to grow and thrive and I’d like to see a lot more bipartisanship from both sides of the isle.
Right now I see too many members of Congress with egos as big as the sky and IQs lower than earthworms. Hopefully we can all crawl together to save our democracy!
If not, I’ll just have to go to my file for the phone numbers of Mighty Mouse, Superman, Batman, Spider Man and Aquaman, although Wonder Woman could probably solve the problem by herself with a little help from George of the Jungle if needed.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.