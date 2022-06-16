I’m a gun owner but like all of us, I’ve had it with mass shootings.
I’ve also had it with what passes as news coverage but is rather emotional manipulation of these events. Depending on your favorite news flavor these incidents are caused by either madness, mayhem, or machine.
Mental illness and guns seem to be the purview of young white males. Turf, gangs, and guns tend to be the motivation for young Black males.
So, what are the similarities? Guns?
Social psychologist and author Steven Pinker suggests an answer. Paraphrasing Pinker, the primary instigator of violence is “maleness.” Almost 90 percent of gun crime in America is committed by males, and the overwhelming number of these incidents by guys between 16- and 24-years-old.
No matter, young males overwhelmingly are the culprits, and our government is incapable of acting on any suggested solution. Strangely, this is the same ineffective government that Second Amendment purists have told me will organize to take away my guns.
So, we have a dilemma.
Guns are inanimate machines. Aggressive young males are animate but by and large hormonally crazy.
As a solution to the young manic male epidemic, I suggest a period of compulsory military service to round off their aggressive edges.
Of course, there will be some who will refuse to serve this “fascist” country. As a second choice may I suggest castration? There have been many suggestions on how to solve this “gun problem” over the years, but for now, mine seem as practical as any of them.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg