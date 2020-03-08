Single use, throw-away plastic is all around us. Supermarkets put out hundreds of plastic bags every day. Restaurants put straws in our drinks without asking whether or not we want them. There seems to be no way to get away from single-use, throw-away plastic. Americans use a hundred billion plastic bags each year, each with an average usable life of 15 minutes. Each bag takes more than 500 years to degrade, and never fully degrades. Of the 100 billion bags distributed each year, less than 1 percent are sent to recycling centers. The other 99 percent go to landfills or else they litter our environment, including waterways and oceans.
In the natural environment, plastics are often mistaken for food by marine animals and sea birds. This results in harmful effects to 700 marine species and the painful unnecessary deaths of 100,000 marine mammals. During a recent international beach clean-up, over a million volunteers removed 24 million pounds of plastic. Yet, we still find sea birds on remote islands with stomachs full of plastic.
Of the millions of bags collected with the trash and hauled to dumps, many become airborne and collect in trees, fences and roadways near landfills. As they degrade, toxins are released into the air, water and soils. The toxins that leach into the soil eventually enter our food chain. Two of these toxic chemical compounds, Phthalates and BPA, are suspected of causing insulin resistance, respiratory problems, and high blood pressure in children.
The end life of this environmental scourge is only one part of the plastic problem. According to the Center for Biodiversity, manufacturing those plastic bags requires 12 million barrels of oil. The process begins in an ethane cracker plant. This manufacturing process releases toxic chemicals such as neurotoxins, carcinogens, and hormone disruptors which put workers and nearby communities at greater risk for cancer, neurological problems, cardiovascular problems, respiratory disease, birth defects, and asthma attacks. Study after study has shown that the rate for all these health problems is higher in areas near ethane cracker plants where petroleum products are split to make plastics.
Plastic manufacturing contributes a huge amount of greenhouse gasses at every stage of the process. Plastic pollution is the end result of a long process of drilling, pumping, transporting, and processing crude fossil fuels.
Until about 50 years ago, the world functioned well without plastic bags, but now, many people act as if they could not live without them. Unfortunately, the damage caused by plastic bags is only one link in a long chain of environmental destruction and damage to human life and health.
One hundred twenty-seven countries have either banned the distribution of plastic bags or are phasing them out. In the United States, 200 counties and municipalities have either banned plastic bags or have imposed a fee on their use. Here in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia is preparing to institute a plastic bag ban by this Summer. California, Hawaii, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have statewide (or territory-wide) bans. While these entities have acted to protect the environment, 10 other states have passed legislation to prohibit a ban on plastic bags.
Reducing our use of single-use plastic items like plastic bags will also have a huge impact on our local economy. Banning plastic bags will reduce costs to municipalities by decreasing storm drain blockage, the number of bags in streams and rivers, and the amount of waste sent to landfills. Even the cost of maintaining the local and regional recycling programs will go down. Roadside litter alone costs Pennsylvanians $14 million a year to clean up, and most of that litter is single-use plastics.
Currently, municipalities in Pennsylvania are not allowed to tax or prohibit the use of single-use plastics without first performing an economic impact study, but we have a chance to change that.
The Independent Fiscal office is accepting comments on whether we should make changes that would allow municipalities to ban plastic bags and other single use containers. Please write to them at contact@ifo.state.pa.us before March 31 to express your support for this initiative. Let’s move forward on getting plastic out of nature and out of our bloodstream.
Lana Gulden is president of Susquehanna Valley Progress, and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.