This holiday season my family will gather around the table and give thanks for our God given gifts. There will be a seat that remains painfully empty. A reminder of a dark shadow that we do not want to explore.
We tip-toe around it trying to not pick at the raw wound. It somehow never seems to heal?
Could it be because my 90-year-old mother starts to break down and cries as she is reminded that her eldest daughter was taken from her? An insidious slice that has stolen from her very soul in her last remaining years?
Maybe its because Sharon's own daughter who can no longer breathe as Mother's Day approaches?
How about the grandchildren that will look for their grandmother's presence during their special moments in life, only to never find her face in the crowd?
Let us ask the anguished question of why?
In 2020 a chronic habitual offender named Miguel Torres decided once again to put on his custom Superman cape.
Suspended license, high on drugs he was doing 64 mph in a 25 mph street.
My sister, Sharon, was giving an elderly man a ride out to the Mountain View Manor to visit with his wife when they were blind-sided by the flying Torres. He T-boned her car, going 60 mph dragging it across the street.
Miguel Angel Torres killed my sister Sharon and injured her passenger! The insane speed lifted up her car, a Mini Cooper, and put it in the center park area! A tiny car catapulting Sharon's car up in the air?
I can only hope and pray that she didn't know what hit her! Then his little comrades fled the scene. He still has not revealed their names but were willing to negotiate with such a criminal??
Had he been held accountable with his landslide of many other previous arrests, just maybe, he would not have been out of jail that day when he crushed her.
Now I read that he received a $50,000 unsecured bail and house arrest while he awaits sentencing!
Free to hang with his family and friends during the holiday season! He gets to spend time in the comfort of his own home while my family sits and stares at the vacant, empty chair.
There is no other word to use then an atrocity!
What in God's name is going on with our judicial system?
Everyone makes mistakes and sometime leniency is given but this man should finally be held to a stronger accountability without negotiations. The police had all the hard facts in their hand of playing cards, why once again negotiate with a previous offender?
Shamokin police officer Siko did such an amazing job collecting all the evidence and just like that, half of the charges were dropped! What are we missing here?
The expansive pain that his actions caused cannot be measured in this lifetime.
However, I would hope and pray that our judicial system once and for all takes away his diabolical flight pattern that he has always flown and instead protect his future victims!
How do you blatantly kill someone and end up with a house arrest? We put people behind bars for killing an animal or not paying child support!
He arrogantly stole her life!
May Mr. Torres contemplate how his actions devastated our family!
Meanwhile, he gets to sit around his families table in the comfort of his own home, this warm holiday season!
Pathetic!
Mary Lenig,
Coal Township