Recently there has been an outcry of reactions to a social media post made by Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, former candidate for Pennsylvania state representative and former school board director for the Selinsgrove School District. Dr. Rager-Kay expressed her thoughts on people protesting the wearing of masks and the stay-at-home orders. If you really look at the protests, these are more than just civil/constitutional rights protests. How I see it, the protests are more of an “I am inconvenienced” and “how dare the government tell me what to do.”
Pretty interesting stand for a group of individuals who at the same time don’t believe in the constitutional/civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and the right of women to make their own choices. It is interesting that when there is legislation to protect queer individuals from discrimination, people are in an uproar. But when black Americans’ constitutional rights are violated constantly, no one bats an eye. This brings me to the point in calling out the hypocrisy in the outrage by local individuals who claim to believe in constitutional rights.
These individuals — some local elected officials or prominent community members — who are advocating for Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinances, have selectively decided to speak out on the comments made by Rager-Kay. Here is the caveat of all this; President Trump made similar comments a few years ago, and I quote, “I can stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” — and in middle of that statement he points his finger at the audience. He made that statement when he was a presidential candidate. My question is: Where was the outrage back then? Why is the outrage convenient now?
By all means, she apologized, but yet she is still being crucified for her comments. For the people who seemed so inclined to be in a selective uproar about the whole situation, I ask you the following questions:
Where was your outrage when Ahmaud Arbery was followed and murdered? Where was your outrage when Tamir Rice was killed? Where was your outrage when a participant from the rally in Charlottesville killed peaceful counter-protester Heather Heyer with his vehicle? Where was your outrage when a predominantly black congregation in South Carolina were victims of a mass shooter? Where was your outrage when approximately 49 LGBTQ+ people in an Orlando, Florida nightclub were shot and killed? Where was your outrage when you learned about the horrendous conditions of Hispanic/Latinx families that are in detention centers? Where is the outrage?
If the comments made by Rager-Kay have now awakened a sense of righteousness and inspired comments of “I find it astounding and quite scary” or “I find the comment by Dr. Jenn outrageous and a poor example for children to follow,” but Trump’s Fifth Avenue or the “grab them by the ...” comments did not, then you need to look within yourself and stop hiding behind a selective veil of uproar.
Maybe now you can begin expressing your outrage at the president for his comments. Maybe now you can use your voice and speak up for the constitutional rights and civil liberties of marginalized populations. Maybe now you can use your newfound awakening and advocate for safe schools legislation to tackle bullying. Maybe now you can express outrage that there are many military veterans, who gave all for this country, that continue to be homeless.
My point is, if you are going to lecture us about the comments made by a local elected official, which she has since apologized for, then you need to begin addressing and calling out the person who is the current occupant of the White House first!
Luis O. Medina, who lives in Lewisburg is an LGBTQ+ activist. He is also president of Lewisburg Borough Council.