After an excruciating couple of days and 15 votes, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) proudly declared that Republicans have “learned how to govern.” I’m not sure how this debacle taught the GOP what they should have known for years, but they have wasted no time in demonstrating their new found ability.
After enacting their new set of rules for the House, their next action was to diminish the possibility of any of their members being investigated for ethics violations. By gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, they have made it improbable that any of the four members who were instrumental in attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and who refused to respond to subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee will face any consequences.
Having protected their own members, the Republicans next moved to protect their wealthy benefactors. Based on outright falsehoods, the House approved legislation to take back the additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Falsely claiming that the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act” is to protect regular taxpayers and small businesses, this legislation will actually cost more. And no, the IRS is not going to send 87,000 new armed agents to your door. Even if the IRS hired thousands of new workers, most of them would be in clerical or other support roles, with only some new auditors specifically tasked with pursuing wealthy tax evaders.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the fiscal impact of this bill (cutting more than $70 billion) would decrease federal revenue by $186 billion between 2023 and 2032. In other words, the bill will cost taxpayers more than $114 billion.
The primary intent of this legislation is to gut the IRS’s ability to collect taxes from wealthy tax evaders and make them pay their fair share of taxes. It is estimated that over the next decade the government could collect an additional $186 billion in revenue from wealthy people who owe that money — not new taxes, just making sure they pay like the rest of us do.
There is also another portion of the bill that would benefit the companies that profit from the current tax system (think TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, and HR Block).
Part of the funding in the Inflation Reduction Act is intended to move the U.S. toward a free e-file system making it easier and less expensive for more individuals and businesses to complete their tax obligations. The IRS estimates that taxpayers and small businesses pay in excess of $24 billion annually just for the preparation and filing of income tax returns, not including the actual taxes.
Based on their actions so far, I’m not convinced that the Republicans have truly “learned how to govern,” but they have definitely shown where their initial priorities lie.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia