President Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that said “The buck stops here,” taking full responsibility for what happened during his administration. On the other hand, our president says the pandemic is not his responsibility. You don’t get to take the presidential perks without also accepting presidential responsibility.
His current target for blame is the World Health Organization, but it has also been Democratic governors, impeachment, which was over by the end of January, the Chinese, the media and more. For two months he wouldn’t even acknowledge there was a problem, it was all a hoax designed to make him look bad.
When the history of this pandemic in America is written, there will be plenty of blame to go around, but the bulk of it will land squarely on Trump’s shoulders and the administration he created. Numerous U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned Trump of a globe-circling pandemic. Trump’s own trade adviser, Peter Navarro, warned him in late January and again in February that coronavirus could become a full-blown pandemic. Yet, although Trump found time for nine campaign rallies and numerous golfing trips, he did absolutely nothing to prepare this country for the pandemic that is now killing thousands of Americans. When he talked about it, it was to assure Americans that it was nothing, it was all under control, it would be over by April, it was nothing more than the ordinary flu.
Fox News dutifully reported his lies. He should have been listening to the experts, gearing government research labs and private labs to move quickly on testing capabilities and on creating a vaccine. He should have begun stockpiling ventilators and medical equipment. Instead, it has been made public in the past few days that he was allowing our medical equipment to be sold to China, medical supplies which we now desperately need.
The World Health Organization was shipping hundreds of thousands of test kits to countries around the world. The CDC didn’t contact the WHO about test kits because, apparently, we normally make our own. Except that in this case, we weren’t, because the president didn’t think we had an emergency.
There is a terrible human cost that we all pay for the discounting of experts by Trump and his supporters. He says that a body count of 100,000 from the pandemic will mean he has done a good job. No one with an ounce of humanity would say that the deaths of 100,000 people is a good result.
He is again pushing to open up businesses. Public health experts warn that we must have widespread testing before people can safely go back to work. Trump says that isn’t necessary. As of Friday morning, fewer than two-thirds of one percent of the population had been tested. That’s a paltry number compared to every other industrialized country. Do you really want to risk your life based on Trump’s advice?
The death of Americans in war or in any natural disaster weighs heavily on most presidents. But not Trump, for whom the deaths are just numbers and an impediment to his re-election campaign. Every day his press briefings, which have substituted for his campaign rallies, are filled with lies, distortions, belittling of Democratic governors, sidelining the actual experts whenever possible, touting of non-proven drugs, yelling at reporters who dare to ask questions, and demonizing the media who are actually concerned with facts. Some of his aides and allies are now worried about these press briefings, not because they suggest that Trump is totally unhinged from reality and these briefings are giving people false information, but because they are threatening his re-election. What kind of country do we live in when people are more concerned about Trump being re-elected than about his direct responsibility for thousands of American lives lost?
No, Trump did not create the coronavirus, but he campaigned against government and has filled his administration with people who know nothing about how to use government for the public good. The career civil service people who would know what to do in the case of this pandemic have either been fired or have left government rather than work for Trump. His arrogance, ignorance, and tendency to rely on anyone other than people who are actually experts in a particular field are a dangerous impediment to the country’s ability to actually combat the virus and get ahead of the pandemic. There are any number of reliable sources where you can get factual information, Trump is not one of them. If you don’t know about it, check the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center at coronavirus.jhu.edu.
Lois Svard lives in Lewisburg.