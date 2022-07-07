This month the semiautomatic rifle was on top of a building with the shooter mowing down folks celebrating the fourth of July. Last month the violence involved a semi-automatic weapon producing scores of dead and wounded elementary school children, as well as two dead teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In both cases, some of these little children were decapitated by the bullets. Consider that.
Why would somebody commit such a horrible crime? There’s no simple answer. As a psychologist, I know that most of our behavior is the result of multi-causality. Human beings rarely do anything for a single reason.
A nonpartisan research organization called The Violence Project has helped sponsor research to answer the question. Two researchers, Jillian Peterson, Ph.D., and James Densley, Ph.D., built much of the organization’s database. According to their research, most mass shooters have five things in common: 1. An identifiable grievance or crisis point, 2. Early childhood trauma and exposure to violence at a young age, 3. Have studied the actions of past shooters, 4. The means to carry out an attack, meaning they have an appropriate weapon and ammunition, 5. They are seeking validation for their grievances and behavior.
Although the details are sketchy as of this writing, Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who perpetrated the Uvalde crime, appears to meet those criteria. It also seems likely that the Highland Park shooter, Robert Crimo does too although we know less about him at this writing. 1. Ramos apparently conflicted with his 66-year-old grandmother and shot her in the head before going to the elementary school. 2. He reportedly had a troubled home life, including abuse, and was bullied as a child because he stuttered. 3. Investigators know that he had considered other shootings via the internet and played violent video games like Call of Duty with friends. 4. Right after his 18th birthday, he purchased two semiautomatic rifles, a bullet proof vest, and almost 400 rounds of ammunition. 5. He seems to have wanted to strike back at his tormentors as a justifiable act of revenge. Ramos fits the pattern described by the scientific research.
In addition, we know something about the age of mass shooters, people who shoot four or more people in a single incident. The youngest was 11 years old and the oldest was 70. But around half the shooters have been between 18 and 29 and the vast majority are males. Again, Ramos fits the profile as an 18-year-old male.
But there’s no such thing as a perfect profile for a mass shooter and we can’t solve the problem through profiling. Mass shooters come in all different ages, sexes, sizes, and shapes with a variety of different motivations. Focusing on the mentally ill, for example, is useless because the mentally ill are statistically vastly more likely to be victims of violence rather than perpetrators. Most young men never kill anybody. Most people who are abused don’t shoot school children with a semiautomatic weapon.
One thing that’s consistent is that mass shootings like the ones we see in the United States, simply do not occur nearly as frequently in the rest of the world. Why? The most obvious correlation is with the availability of guns in our country. More than 40% of the non-military weapons in the world are in the United States, 393 million guns, more than enough for every man, woman, and child in the country. In other wealthy countries that have fewer guns, they have vastly fewer homicides of all types, including mass murders.
Nobody’s trying to take away your hunting rifle. But do we really need 393 million guns in people’s homes? Do we really need to be allowing 18-year-old kids to buy semiautomatic military style weapons? In nations like New Zealand and Australia, where they had buy-back campaigns for these kinds of guns, the mass murder rate dropped to nearly zero. We can do better. Each one of us can decide to stop buying these products and we can ask our representatives to pass meaningful gun safety laws.
Think we can’t have a mass shooting in the peaceful Susquehanna Valley? On May 17, a student in Milton was walking around school with a Glock semiautomatic pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition. Think again.
Dr. Stephen Ragusea, is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg.