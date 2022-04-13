In your maniacal bent for domination of the Russian sphere, and annihilation of millions of innocent men, women and children, and the wanton destruction of the landscapes of anyone in your way — buildings, historical and irreplaceable religious icons, valuable crops, natural resources, etc. — you have, single handily, become the world’s monster pariah.
The United States, United Nations, NATO, the European Union, and others, have stood silently by as you have attempted, but not succeeded, in erasing the spirit of independence from the Ukrainian nation. We have not learned from the recent lessons of WWII and Germany’s Hitler — wreaking (his) (their) havoc on that world. Germany, and the world, must atone for that debacle for eternity, since there is no apology large enough to excuse such a horrendous violation of peace.
Who will step forward and stop the unacceptable behavior from Vladimir Putin, the former KGB official?
Will he unleash chemicals and nuclear weapons upon neighbors to the south, west and east — to conquer them as he has attempted to do in the Ukrainian War? Will the inconceivable destruction, violence and death continue to go unpunished?
Where is the justice for world tyrants; have our backbones turned into dust; when will we learn that the tolerance for dictators is “zero”?
The world we know today is not worth living in much longer, if we tolerate what we are now witnessing on a daily basis, without positive action.
C.W. Pursel,
Lewisburg