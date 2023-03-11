The parking lot at Selinsgrove Area High School is completely full. I am a junior at Selinsgrove Area High School. There have been parking issues since the start of the 2023 school year.
Students must arrive early in order to find a parking spot. Some students arrive at school 5 minutes early and are unable to find a parking spot.
These students must exit the school parking lot and park on the side of the road. They are late for school or class because they must park along the road and walk from the road to the school.
Every day, about one-third of the students park on the side of the road because they do not want to be late.
Students are issued parking permits by the school. There is a day at the beginning of the year when they call down the seniors, then juniors, and then anyone else who needs a parking permit or missed their time slot. The school should provide more parking for students near the softball field. The school should not issue more permits than the student parking lot can handle until more spots become available. As a result, the parking lot would have fewer issues with parking and being on time.
Maddie Martone,
Selinsgrove Area School District