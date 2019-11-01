The recent article in this newspaper about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on discrimination protections for the LGBT community causes as many questions as answers.
Discrimination is wrong in any way shape or form. There can be no doubting that. While there are rules for protections against sexual orientation discrimination there are currently no laws against it. In addition, there are no laws against gender identity discrimination.
While acknowledging that discrimination is wrong I believe a question that should be asked is should there be laws to protect gender identity confusion? After all, science proves beyond a shadow of a doubt there are only two genders. Male and female are the options. Why is there any confusion and why do you need protection for that?
While I would never advocate treating LGBT people less than fairly and with respect. it does bear asking this unpopular question: Is it necessary to have protections for a sexual preference? It is not a civil right; it’s a preference.
I have a niece “married” to another woman and I love her as much as when she was a small child and would never treat her any differently than anybody else. You can choose who you love, it’s done all the time.
What you can’t choose is the race or gender you were born; making any discrimination there a civil rights violation. If you start making choices to treat preferences as rights a very slippery slope could be created. As one group with a sexual preference is granted civil rights protections how do you keep other preferences on the outside looking in? I’m just simply asking wherein the matter of granting preferences special protections is going to end?
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury