I, among many students in college and grade schools across the country, am not a cisgender person. This means I do not identify with the gender I was assigned at birth. People like me who identify as transgender or non-binary face many obstacles in navigating public institutions, but the one that is oddly the most prevalent, especially to students, is where we go to the bathroom. This may seem irrelevant, but the reality is that no matter which bathroom they use, LGBTQ people will be harassed and made unwelcome in a place where they just want to do their business and go.
This problem has never affected me. But as I am preparing for college and looking at which dorm to reside in, I noticed that none of them offer gender-neutral bathrooms. As a person who doesn’t identify with either binary gender, my first thought was, “where do I pee?” I have talked to friends at the college who are also transgender, and have emailed the housing, healthcare, and LGBTQ services asking for a solution and there is no simple one. At this university you are either forced to live with upperclassmen or travel to other floors and buildings to use the restroom.
No person should have to write about why they should have an accessible bathroom, but I have, and so have many students all over the world. Gender-neutral bathrooms should be exponentially more common than they are, especially in schools and colleges. Everyone needs to use the restroom, and no one should have to ask “where do I pee?” in an institution they are potentially paying thousands of dollars to attend. Make these restrooms available and let everyone use the restrooms safely.
Taylor Williams,
Mifflinburg Area High School