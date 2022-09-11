Which is it, Donald?
Were the documents found in Mar-a-Lago planted by “Biden’s FBI?” Were they there, but kept in a secure safe where no one could get them? Were they there, but they were secretly declassified? Were they there, but since Obama (allegedly) took some it’s the Democrats’ fault for starting it?
Which is it?
If you support Donald Trump, if you think what happened isn’t a big deal, then can someone please tell me why he feels the need to have so many different versions of events? Why, for each new story he puts forth, he admits slightly more culpability than before? Ask yourself, did the FBI plant the documents to set him up, or are the documents not that big a deal at all? They can’t both be true.
Which is it?
Is Donald Trump the victim of a grand conspiracy, either by Democrats, the mainstream media, or some Deep State, where he’s being targeted with false allegations, mountains of evidence have been fabricated from thin air, several allies have been coerced into turning on him, and thousands of people are all able to stay tight lipped without even a single whistleblower coming forward with any evidence to prove Trump is innocent and it’s all a sham?
Or is Trump just a criminal, with evidence of his crimes finally mounting, and his shifting narratives are the desperate throes of a man afraid of facing real consequences for the first time in his life?
Which is it?
Zach Lentz,
Selinsgrove