I guess it must be me.....
I was looking at the stars that graced the runway for the Met Gala on Monday.
I took particular notice of Janelle Monae and Lil Nas X. Please look for them if you haven't already seen them.
Next I found an article and a video of a seventh-grader in Massachusetts. He was being called out and sent to the principal's office because of a T-shirt he wore to school that said, " There are only 2 genders." There were no pictures or anything else on his t-shirt.
He was told to take off the shirt, that it was "frightening" to some others. Now, I ask you, after viewing Janelle Monae's outfit and Lil Nas X's outfit at the Met Gala ... and viewing the seventh-grader's outfit, which is more frightening?
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland