I want a better way of life. The happenings of the past several years have been enough to “knock us to our knees” in terms of challenges, emotions, and security. Norms have been shattered left and right. I feel we need order, common sense, quietness and peace.
I want to demand real dependable leaders and legislators. Ones who behave like normal caring and inspiring representatives. Instead we have some people in these positions who behave as disruptors! Infuriating to me. As a matter of fact, the behaviors of some legislators seem to not only add to our discomfort, but deliberately cause more of it! Tactics to attack us while we are already down! Yes, think about that.
Perhaps, in our angst, to distract and challenge us so much that maybe we might not notice what they are really up to, to dismantle our very own democracy. Perhaps to get us to vote against our own best interests and to increase their power and money, for themselves and the interests of those financially supporting them. We experience politicians who act as though they would not even notice a true leader if they fell over one.
Instead we people like a certain congresswoman from Georgia who, with her cohorts, are behaving in ways that are the exact opposite of dignity, peace and security. What she demonstrates to me is repugnant. An embarrassment to herself and the country. The last straw. Intolerable.
Actions naturally flow from our thoughts (our attitudes and assumptions). People, we need to change our thinking, regarding what is happening in our government. We need to take non-violent action against those who are not working in our best interests. Those who are not acting out of love, care, respect, truth or wisdom should not be governing! Dark-side behaviors are not normal, not natural, not acceptable, not OK, wrong for what America has always stood for.
The above-mentioned congresswoman, and those acting similarly are anti-peace; they promote distrust, disrespect, conflict, suffering and the degeneration of our human and natural resources. They are norm-breakers. They demonstrate they are on the wrong side of the “good vs non-good,” the “right vs wrong” fight. Actually simple to decide. Which side are you really on?
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg