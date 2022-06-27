I spent last Saturday afternoon at the Juneteenth celebration in Williamsport, a joyful afternoon of music, dance, food and fellowship for hundreds of people. Most of the people there were much younger than me and most of them were people of color. Why does an old white man go to celebrate Juneteenth?
As many people have learned in the last few years, slavery did not end with the Emancipation Proclamation. As the Confederate Army retreated, more areas heard about the proclamation, and more former slaves were set free. On June 19, 1865, the Union army reached Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed the last of the slaves to be free. The celebration of freedom became known as Juneteenth but it remained largely unknown among whites until it was proclaimed as a national holiday last year.
Juneteenth has not been unknown among our Black neighbors. The event has been celebrated with family and neighborhood gatherings for many years. It has also been well known to those who have learned a little of Black history and culture.
I am not the descendant of slave owners, in fact, the first of my family didn’t come to this country until after the Civil War. Even though much of my family came from Holland, I’m sure that none of them ever had the money to own one of the Dutch ships that brought slaves from Africa. I didn’t benefit directly from slavery. I don’t celebrate Juneteenth to try to expiate some family sin.
I recognize, however, that all my life I have benefited from the unwarranted privilege that comes from having white skin. School teachers didn’t make assumptions about my ability as they did my Black classmates. I never learned that I needed to be afraid of the police, even after one of my Black schoolmates was killed by the police. I’ve never been followed around in a store to make sure that I didn’t steal anything. I’ve never been refused service, or even received slower service, because of the color of my skin. I had no trouble establishing credit when I finished college.
In short — I had all the usual benefits that white people take for granted. I may not have benefited directly from slavery, but I’ve lived my life with a white privilege that my Black friends have never had. I celebrate Juneteenth with those friends as a way to renew my commitment to help make the advantages that I’ve had available to others, and to rejoice at the strength and resilience of Black culture that has survived and grown through centuries of oppression.
Juneteenth celebrates freedom — more than the end of slavery — the freedom of a growing culture that includes elements of Africa, of slavery, and of modern American life. There are elements of anger, of course, anger over freedom that was denied for years and has never been fully realized in the United States. Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us over and over that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The injustice that my Black sisters and brothers have suffered (and continue to suffer) is a threat to the “liberty and justice for all” which we claim in the Pledge of Allegiance.
My road to seeking justice and celebrating Juneteenth has come through watching racial prejudice in schools, churches and the rest of society. It has come through being the pastor of a predominantly Black congregation, and later as pastor of one of the few integrated congregations in rural southwestern Ohio. It has come through sharing with friends telling the stories of the discrimination they have suffered. This road has led me now to the regional chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), co-sponsors of the Juneteenth celebration. But this road of seeking justice cannot end here, because none of us is truly free until all people are truly free to live their lives and enjoy their culture in peace.
Each of us must find our own lane on the highway to freedom for everyone. I’ve shared a little of my journey on that highway. I invite you to join us on that journey to justice and freedom for all.
Doug Orbaker lives in Mifflinburg.