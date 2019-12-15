It’s been a confusing couple of years for most people in America, including many who wear red hats with the “Make America Great Again” slogan. I’d like to share what I’ve been hearing from different people who own the hats or use that phrase.
People I’ve spoken to don’t intend the slogan in a racist way and can hardly comprehend how it could be seen that way. They think the political left must be getting super radical and blowing things out of proportion. They love their country; they love their understanding of their country’s history; and the slogan is similar to one used by Reagan 40 years ago. For them, there’s no problem, nothing to see. They think people who complain about MAGA must have problems, maybe mental, or more likely attitudinal. Those complaining just need a little more MAGA can-do spirit and pride, appreciation for the best of American history, and willingness to be inspired by the nation’s greatest achievements.
At the same time, some red hat owners acknowledge that uncomfortable things are happening. Like the alarming number of racists, misogynists, and anti-Semites committing heinous crimes. Such people are clearly disturbed. It’s disturbing that there are so many of them. They should get with the MAGA program, but maybe not use the MAGA phrase… or wear the hat. The thinking is that people like that who put on body armor and shoot others for prejudicial reasons are racists (or misogynists or anti-Semites), but you shouldn’t tar all people who wear MAGA hats with those hateful deeds. To them, people of goodwill mean MAGA in a non-racist way, but people doing these awful things are not of goodwill.
But, in reality, all the people wearing the hats are connected. The people who are taking up arms against those they see as incompatible with their vision of American greatness are also dreaming of a shining city on a hill. The darkness of explicit racism, misogyny and anti-Semitism underlies their vision and their actions. That darkness tarnishes these symbols — the shining city, the hat, the slogan.
Evidence of these connections abound in the dark web these ill-willed people arise from. But much of it is hard to make sense of. Normal people don’t visit these virtual hangouts. Normal people don’t see pictures of poorly drawn frogs and helicopters with people falling out of them and OK signs as anything more than ugly frogs, unfortunate helicopters, and rarely used hand gestures. There is a substantial ecosystem of far-right thought online, without parallels in other parts of the ideological spectrum.
And there is new information making these connections easier to see: Stephen Miller’s emails.
In 2015-2016, Miller wrote more than 900 emails to editors at Breitbart, the far-right news website, emails which were recently released to the Anti-Defamation League by a former Breitbart reporter. Miller has not repudiated any of their content. His trajectory, from senatorial aide writing these emails espousing white supremacist beliefs and promoting white supremacist policies, to senior policy advisor supporting similar beliefs and policies on a national scale, involves no U-turns. We can draw a straight line from his praise for the infamously racist 1973 novel “The Camp of the Saints” to the draconian family separation policy on the southern border. After Hurricane Patricia hit Mexico in 2015, Miller’s email suggested that the practice of granting Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to victims of natural disasters be condemned; this year he worked from within the government to deny TPS to Hurricane Dorian victims from the Bahamas.
Perhaps you like MAGA and do not see these policies as racist. But this trove of emails invites you to think about what beliefs are motivating them. These policies don’t come out of a sedate look at how we can reform immigration law, but rather the ferment of groups where David Duke feels quite comfortable. So do white nationalist shooters. You may be comfortably unaware of this and not want to hear about the philosophical connections and explicit hatefulness that the red hat and slogan can embody. But Stephen Miller’s emails make the case quite well, for those who have the moral courage to examine them.
Samantha Pearson is a volunteer with the HUB for Progress, Active Community Training and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council.