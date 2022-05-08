Let’s see, based on current TV ads: Dave McCormick “is a liar” and a “liberal insider." Mehmet Oz “is Pro China” and “will betray us!" Doug Mastriano "supported Hillary Clinton over Trump” and “can’t be trusted” and finally, Lou Barletta is simply “a lying swamp creature."
Given that this is what the Republicans are saying about their fellow candidates, who am I to disagree?
Unfortunately they are uniform, however, in their subservience to Donald Trump. Each tries to outdo all comers in telling us how much “pro-Trump” he is! Personally, I think there are more than enough insurrection-supporting, kowtowing politicians in both Washington and Harrisburg without electing more.
Rod Elser,
Lewisburg