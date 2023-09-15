Who cares? Let me explain my rude opening.
Editor Bill Bowman allows many of us to express our views on this Editorial page. We sincerely thank him for this privilege.
We who write are expressing our personal thoughts and ideas about an issue we strongly support. Readers will decide whether to agree or to disagree with our issues.
My friend Jack Miller writes about issues that he firmly believes in. He does extensive research and has the relevant facts on the issue he writes about. Jack cares, deeply. But, I wonder, does anyone else care?
I’m extremely concerned about the threat to our nation by the growing Chinese military and the shrinking of our military. I believe that we are in dire straits as to this issue. After I see my thoughts in print, I ask myself, “who cares?”
Maybe some do and some don’t.
We who express our views always hope the reader will care.
After reading about the issue, do you say to yourself, “that makes sense and something must be done.”
But, what? The only thing I solve with my China military thoughts, is a boost in my ego seeing my words in print for all to read. My written words mean absolutely nothing. I cannot change anything about this problem. Those who should care, mainly our political leaders, if they see my concerns, do they care? I doubt it.
But, they should care and take immediate action about this threat to our national security.
What can you, the reader who does care, do about it? Not much. Do you have any ideas? I don’t. We can write to our Congressperson’s and senators, but their staff will read our note and then send an impersonal form letter that means absolutely zilch!
So, who really cares what I and others write?
Nobody really. You’ll read the Editorial page and tomorrow the paper will be in your burn barrel.
We who write and express our concerns care. I hope more care, but the reality is, “Who cares?”
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin