While we have all been concerned about the health of our communities and caring for those among us with the greatest needs, the wealthiest corporations and their allies in government have been working to enrich themselves at public expense.
We have all read about the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill called the CARES Act.
Specifics include: $350 billion in loans for small businesses; $250 billion in cash grants to individuals; $250 billion for expanded unemployment insurance; $150 billion for state, local and tribal governments; $100 billion for healthcare providers; $50 billion tax credit for employee retention; $46 billion in grants for airlines, cargo companies, & defense-related industries; $45 billion for disaster relief managed by FEMA for emergency COVID-19 responses; $32 billion in grants to the airline industry, for wages and benefits; $30 billion for K-12 education; $30 billion for medical supplies; $25 billion for public transit agencies; $24 billion in relief and direct aid via USDA to the agriculture sector, including cattle ranchers; $16 billion for food stamps (SNAP); $9 billion for child nutrition programs; $10 billion Treasury loan for U.S. Postal Service; $9.5 billion to the Pentagon; $4.3 billion for the Center for Disease Control to support public health agencies; $4 billion for homelessness assistance and 6-month federal student loan payment pause
But the biggest piece of the stimulus, a full one-quarter of the cash payments, is earmarked for some of the world’s largest and most profitable corporations. Though small businesses across the country employ more people than large companies, small business get $350 billion in loans, while the richest corporations get $500 billion in grants.
But wait, there’s more! Along with the $500 billion in grants is little noticed provision for another $4 trillion in Federal Reserve loans. These loans come with some conditions, but also a provision for the Treasury Secretary to waive these without notice or explanation. Corporations receiving money from the $500 billion will not be allowed to furlough employees, cut pay, or buy back stock — but only through September. The $4 trillion in loans is not even subject to those minor restrictions.
While we support our neighbors, worry about the health of our communities, and try to deal with the shock of this pandemic, the wealthiest corporations (and the congressional representatives they have worked to elect) have used this opportunity to sneak in huge payouts for themselves. Naomi Klein wrote to warn us about “The Shock Doctrine” more than 10 years ago. This bailout is one example of how it has happened to us this week. Here is another.
While we watch the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the Trump administration is working to demolish long-term health and safety standards. On March 30, for example, new auto industry rules relaxed fuel economy standards that have been working very well for a number of years. These rules were enacted not only to improve fuel economy but also to make vehicles more affordable and increase safety standards to save lives. The rules require that each year’s new models increase fuel economy by 5 percent. That increase has now been reduced to 1.5 percent. Even administration apologists could not point to any specific benefit to drivers, public health, safety or the economy to justify these changes. Many automakers, including Ford and Volvo, have stated that they see no need for the change
What is the government not doing to help us through this pandemic? No expansion of paid sick and family leave. No student debt forgiveness—even though schools are closed, and most students can’t work. No rent freeze. No funds to encourage the growth of an energy economy for the 21st Century.
This is not good enough. Our country needs a bailout, both short-term and long-term, for ordinary working people, not for the largest corporations. The programs to carry us through this pandemic to a stronger, better nation need to embody these five principles:
Make health the top priority for all people, with no exceptions.
Provide economic relief directly to the people.
Rescue workers and communities, not corporate executives.
Make a downpayment on a regenerative economy, while preventing future crises.
Protect our democratic process while protecting each other.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister. He writes for Susquehanna Valley Progress.