Mitchell Hart’s letter (July 20) was slightly off the mark. Those yahoos who stormed the capital on Jan. 6 were no more able to overturn the election then I was sitting at home. At best, they delayed the count one day.
Our military wasn’t going to swear allegiance to the guy in the horned hat, and our government wasn’t going to fold. On the other hand, Black Lives Matter and antifa caused billions in damage, murdered police officers, injured more than a thousand more and killed innocent civilians in hundreds of riots. They were not only helped by the left, such as Schumer, Pelosi, VP Harris, Maxine Watters and many more, they were encouraged to continue the destruction. And the left holds the Constitution dear?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, the left wants to eliminate one senator from smaller states, pack the Supreme Court, do away with the Electoral College, eliminate voter ID, change voting laws mid-election, have less secure drop boxes, allow ballot harvesting, and allow noncitizens to vote. And the left holds the Constitution dear?
You mentioned how Hitler and Mussolini operated. Might as well add Stalin and Mao. One of the first things they did was disarm the people. Then, like today, they got the media behind them, with few voices in opposition. And like today, those voices in opposition are vilified and condemned, lied about and slandered. And the left holds the Constitution dear?
Obama used the Justice Department to attack his enemies. He used the IRS to attack gun manufacturers and conservative organizations. The left saw no problem with that. Hillary Clinton illegally destroyed 30,000 emails and a server to avoid criminal charges. She and the Democratic Party used the Justice Department and FBI to illegally spy on the Trump campaign and his presidency. Worse than Nixon and Watergate, and the left yawned.
Hunter Biden’s laptop is real and Joe Biden is a compromised president. I think he lies repeatedly and the left looks the other way.
And the left holds the Constitution dear?
Parents speaking out at school board meetings are considered terrorists, while real terrorists are flooding across the border. A 40-year-old man who considers himself a woman, has more rights than a 12-year-old girl forced to use the same bathroom. Drugs are killing about 90,000 people a year, inflation and the border are out of control, the economy is a wreck, and the left’s priority? Jan 6.
And the left holds the Constitution dear? Please!
William J. Folk,
McClure