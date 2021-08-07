This is a reply to Karen Wolf’s letter to the editor (Aug. 4). If doctors could routinely test to confirm who has fought off and become immune to COVID-19, it would eliminate the practical need or rationale for those who have had COVID — some unknowingly — to get vaccinated. It would also allow them to avoid even the slight risk of serious vaccine side effects.
Unfortunately, virologists say no commonly used test can detect with certainty whether a person is immune. A common misconception is that antibody tests can make that determination. But experts say immunity after infection or exposure often comes without a person producing or maintaining measurable antibodies.
Because of that reality, people who have had asymptomatic infections — infections where they suffered no symptoms — have no easy way to know that they’re immune. A growing body of evidence indicates the millions who know they got COVID can be assured they’re unlikely to suffer reinfection, for at least as long of a time period that scientists have been able to measure.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg