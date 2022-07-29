Yes, you! Have you ever witnessed an injustice? Or noticed a person in need? Or even noticed litter on a walking trail? Do you ever think to yourself, “Somebody ought to do something?” We live in a time where there are a lot of issues where “Somebody ought to do something,” election integrity, climate change, hot-button political issues or (fill in the blank).
It’s easy to feel despairing and hopeless. The problems are too big. You don’t have the time. You don’t have the money. Somebody will take care of the problem, right? But you are somebody! You can make a difference! “How?” you might wonder? I’m one person. Here are a few suggestions to help you unleash your power to make a difference.
Start small. Vote! Let your voice be heard. Contact your representative and let him/her know how you want to be represented. Sign a petition to show your support for a program or policy.
Or start your own petition! Support local representatives or run for local elected positions like school board or county commission.
Give your financial support or time to organizations you support (Mom’s Demand Action, Mother’s Against Destructive Decisions, the SPCA, Meals on Wheels, etc.) What we can’t do, is do nothing. “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always got.” Nothing will change. \The next time you think, “Somebody ought to do something” remember that you are somebody! Be courageous. Take that first step. Yes, you!
Holly Morgan,
Mifflinburg