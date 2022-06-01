Over the past two months, several letters have appeared in The Daily Item blaming President Biden for the high price of gas and diesel — one letter came from our local congressman. Fortunately, some better-educated readers responded with rebuttal letters explaining how commodity prices are determined by supply and demand in our free-market, capitalist economic system. The president doesn’t control these things. But recent personal events got me thinking about other possible causes for the pain we’re all experiencing at the pump.
Back in March, one of the vehicles in my household experienced what appeared to be a catastrophic engine failure. $14K for a replacement engine plus labor didn’t seem like a wise investment for a Japanese subcompact that’s nearly 10 years old and has almost 100,000 miles on it.
When it looked like I was in the market for a new vehicle, I picked up a copy of Consumer Reports’ annual auto issue which comes out every April. Reading the magazine, I learned that U.S. and foreign automakers plan to introduce a tsunami of plug-in electric vehicles for the 2024 model year. These new cars and trucks will be in dealer showrooms by August or September of 2023, just over one year from now.
Some may recall that the price of gasoline approached $4/gallon back in 2008; I remember paying $3.89. Back then, some major U.S. automakers nearly went bankrupt and needed a taxpayer bailout to stay in business. Gasoline is now over $4/gallon and curiously, we don’t hear any complaints from Detroit — why? I suspect it’s because they now see high gas prices as a good thing; it will drive sales of their electric vehicles.
Both domestic and foreign automakers plan to phase out the internal combustion engine in the next decade or so. When this sea-change gets going, the demand for motor fuels will drop so dramatically that local gas stations will probably close as people simply recharge their cars at home.
If I was prone to conspiracy theories, I would suggest that the automakers somehow convinced the oil and gas industry to raise prices. But here’s an explanation that’s easier to believe: Big Oil sees what’s coming, they know a huge drop in revenue from gasoline and diesel sales is only a few years away. So they’re now trying to extract as much profit as possible from this dying business.
It took over a week to diagnose the problem but luckily, my subcompact only needed minor repairs — not a new engine. Good thing as I plan to keep that vehicle for a few more years and eventually replace it with a plug-in electric.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin