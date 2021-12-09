Didn’t the county buy the white elephant (Celotex) for several million dollars from an area businessman who made a rather large profit?
First it was a prison site, then a courthouse, then a hotel and residential development. Now after sinking $4 million taxpayer dollars into it, we are left to hope someone will be willing to develop the site.
The $2 million grant comes from tax money, period. Will it ever go back on the tax rolls? Maybe it can be a giant warehouse and truck terminal for an extremely good deal.
William Fisher,
Watsontown