In the midst of this pandemic crisis, President Donald Trump does what he thinks is in his best interests.
Trump took the slow news time of a Friday night to fire Michael Atkinson, the highly respected inspector general of intelligence agencies. In a press conference the next day, Trump strongly suggested he was sacking Atkinson for informing Congress about the Ukraine whistleblower complaint that, once largely confirmed, led to Trump’s impeachment, all based on the phone call Trump said was “perfect.”
Compounding his abuse of executive power, Trump replaced acting impartial Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, the top watchdog for COVID-19 stimulus. Trump sent the nomination of White House lawyer Brian D. Miller to the Senate for the new position of special inspector general for pandemic recovery, a post created by Congress to oversee a $500 billion rescue fund for distressed businesses. Both of these actions indicate Trump wants complete control of the way funds are disbursed.
The job of inspectors general is to oversee agencies aimed at preventing inefficient or unlawful operations.They are charged with identifying, auditing and investigating fraud, waste, abuse, embezzlement and mismanagement of any kind within the executive departments.
Although inspectors general are to be selected based upon their qualifications and not political affiliation, presidentially appointed inspectors general are considered political appointees and are often selected because of their political relationships and party affiliation. Why does Trump want so much control and so little oversight of the way funds are distributed? A law is needed to make sure inspectors general are truly independent of executive power. No president should have power to disburse funds without oversight.
While one inspector general was fired for doing his job by reporting wrongdoing to Congress, another inspector friendly with Trump is ready to take charge of disbursing billions of dollars. Already Republicans, who took years investigating Hillary Clinton, claim time will be wasted with oversight investigations. If we ever needed quick and thorough oversight of the executive branch by Congress, it is now.
If investigators want to find Trump’s motives behind most of what he does, they should keep in mind what “Deep Throat” in the time of Nixon advised: Follow the money.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg