Whose side is Fred Keller on? The fossil fuel executives or the people of Central Pennsylvania?
At the “Think About Energy” briefing in Lewisburg, it was clear. Rep. Keller is not on our side.
As Mike Molesevich wrote in a Sept. 6 column (“Thinking about Energy”) both Keller and his oil and gas industry co-panelists denied the dangers of natural gas. There was no honest discussion about the industry’s negative impacts on workers, communities, or our soil, water and air quality.
Keller knows the legacies of resource exploitation in Pennsylvania. History tells us that the industry will move on once they’ve extracted what they want.
They’ll take our wealth with them, leaving us to clean up and make do.
Is this really what Keller wants?
There was also no discussion of another energy industry: solar. According to Daily Item reporting, solar is growing quickly in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. This energy industry could provide good jobs and wages, with few of the risks associated with drilling, pipelines, and power plants.
Why doesn’t Keller support solar as part of a prosperous, healthy future?
It is too easy to conclude that Keller sides with the interests of oil and gas.
We deserve better.
Andrew Stuhl,
Lewisburg