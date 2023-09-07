The media pundits are completely bewildered by polls showing Biden and Trump in a tie if they were running for president today. They are already predicting a tight election.
Of course, the media corporations like tight races; they are more exciting than runaway elections. But will this race — when it actually begins — be tight?
The polls are showing that if the election were held this week between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden it would be close. Why is that?
Well, for one thing, the election is 14 months away. The majority of Americans have not yet begun thinking about next year’s elections. The polls are showing how Americans believe they will vote next year in a presidential election they have not thought about.
Voters probably respond to pollsters by how they voted in 2020. That would explain why the percentages (46%-46%) look very much like those of the 2020 presidential election (51%-47%).
Another reason is that Trump has taken over all forms of the media: radio, TV, newspapers, news magazines, and social media. Biden gets about as much attention even on MSNBC as the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers.
The U.S. media corporations think news is found only in bad stories, so they avoid good news. All the news about Trump is bad. In fact, he knows that the worse the news he creates, the longer and more prominent he will benefit from it.
The news about Biden is all good. He ended the pandemic, and successfully pushed through Congress the Recovery Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, The CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, restored 2016 levels of the Clean Water, Clean Air, Clean Drinking Water levels, and on and on.
Yet and still, Trump is getting, conservatively speaking, 1,000 times more airtime and print space than Biden. It is as though the media corporations want to hide Biden’s accomplishments. That should come as no surprise since Democratic control of Congress will bring more corporate regulation, higher corporate taxes, and stronger unions, which all corporations oppose mightily.
With Trump enjoying so much more airtime and print space than Biden, we should be asking, “Why isn’t Trump 90 points ahead of Biden?” Actually, Biden is doing quite well despite getting almost no free advertising from the media corporations. The media corporations are doing everything they can to hide Biden’s considerable accomplishments, yet he is tied in the polls with Trump!
Asking the wrong questions leads to mistakes or mystification. The U.S. press is asking the wrong question about another Trump-Biden faceoff in the 2024 presidential election. No wonder they are bewildered by the current polls.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, linguistics & Russian programs, Bucknell University.