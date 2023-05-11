Concerning all the rage over carbon emissions we constantly hear about these days. I am left shaking my head. Who do they think they are fooling? We are told we must reduce our carbon output. Really? You see, they are talking about carbon dioxide.
Here are some simple truths. Without carbon dioxide, all life on earth would cease to exist. Can we have too much? Do we have too much? To see for yourself consider the following. We know from sedimentary rock that millions of years ago the atmosphere contained thousands of parts per million. Today, we are at roughly 400 parts per million. Did you know plant life begins to decay and die out at 150 parts per million of carbon dioxide?
I have read that samples of air above a cornfield on a warm summer day register just 200 ppm. Sounds pretty darn close to plant extinction does it not? Why do you suppose they pump carbon dioxide into greenhouses? The plants grow better because photosynthesis is enhanced. Recall your fifth-grade science that tells us our plants use this process to produce another gas all life depends upon. Oxygen!
It seems to me we are much closer to an ecological breakdown from low carbon dioxide than we are to the global warming boogie man because we have too much. But please, don't take my word for it. Do your research. The big question everyone should be asking is. Why are they lying to us all?
Bart Peters,
Northumberland