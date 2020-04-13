This letter is addressed to my representative in Congress, Fred Keller. On Feb. 3, 2019, as you were vying for your job, you stated that you would go to Washington to “support President Trump.” Trump has recently taken several actions about which I am curious regarding your support. Late on Friday night, April 4, Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence services. On April 5, Trump acknowledged that he had fired him because Atkinson, in accordance with law and his duty, had delivered the whistleblower report on the Ukraine debacle to Congress.
Trump then pilloried him, calling Atkinson, among other things, “a total disgrace.” At the same time Trump attacked yet again the whistleblower. Mr. Keller, as a member of the oversight committee, do you support these actions, which will discourage whistleblowing on government waste and corruption, suppress inspector general action and therefore limit your (our) oversight? Do you believe that Atkinson is a “disgrace?”
On April 7, Trump removed the inspector general who was tapped to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (charged by law with ensuring accountability for $2 trillion taxpayer dollars). Also on that day he attacked an inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services regarding a report which he interpreted as reflecting negatively on his administration, again alleging political implications.
These actions, targeting independent government watchdogs, are obviously directed at keeping his corruption and incompetence under wraps. Why are you silent on this? We cannot allow Trump, in the shadows of our current health crisis, to erode the rudiments of our democracy, our country. Trump has slammed the ball into your court; what will you do with it?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg