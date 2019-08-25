I live in Northumberland. Residents here have been asked by our mayor, “to be patient.” PennDOT has asked us to be patient. The new superintendent of the Shikellamy School District has asked for our cooperation and patience now that school is starting.
I think we have been, but when I came from Sunbury on Tuesday afternoon, not one person, not one machine, nothing was working at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday!
It sure would be easier to be patient if we saw crews working 24/7 to get the work done. Is there any reason why they aren’t?
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland