A growing number of township, borough, city, county and state officials are joining a chorus, pleading with Gov. Tom Wolf to move Northumberland and Union counties from the yellow to the green phase of the state’s coronavirus reopening and recovery plan, a move that did not occur when Snyder and Montour counties entered the green phase last Friday.
These officials have all been elected — just like Gov. Tom Wolf — to serve the best interests of their constituents and therefore are entitled to detailed explanations on why many businesses — including bars, gyms, restaurants and hair salons — located in counties that have consistently remained in the lowest range of infections across the state, continue to be restricted from doing business by orders of the governor.
“Our 4-county region in the Susquehanna Valley intermingles daily as many people live, work, shop, eat and attend church, etc. in different counties in this region,” one state senator, two state representatives and three county commissioners wrote in a letter to the governor this week. “With the decision to move Snyder and Montour County to the green phase effective May, 29, 2020, this will likely create even more movement among counties while also negatively impacting businesses in Northumberland County.”
The governor should note these words. They were written by people who know the life, culture and business dynamics of the Central Susquehanna Valley as well as anyone: State Sen. John Gordner, R-27; state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, and the three Northumberland County commissioners, Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kym Best.
As we noted in this space on May 20, the governor vetoed, with little explanation, a series of bills adopted by the state House and Senate that would have granted some leeway to more businesses.
After declaring a state of emergency on March 6 and assuming powers granted to him under Chapter 73 — a 1978 law that spells out the governor’s authority during a state of emergency — the governor ordered all schools and businesses to shut down, and he continues to rule under the state of emergency declaration.
On Thursday evening, by a vote of 119-83, the state House of Representatives passed House Resolution 836, which states the governor can no longer regulate so-called non-life-sustaining business differently than those business operations deemed life-sustaining under his March 19 business closure order. State Reps. Culver, Masser, David Rowe, R-85, and Garth Everett, R-84, all voted in favor of the measure which now moves to the state Senate. Gov. Wolf said he will veto the bill.
Many citizens and elected officials note that virus cases are falling statewide, local hospitals have not been overwhelmed, people have learned how the coronavirus is transmitted and are using social distancing, hand washing and facial masks every day to help stop the spread. “It’s time to fully reopen our state’s economy,” Rowe said last week. “We can do it safely. We can and must protect both lives and livelihoods.”
The new question on the table for Pennsylvania’s governor: Why not?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.