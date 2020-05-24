I’m running down the street
Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze
This run is exhilarating
How good it feels to be free
The sound of nature is relaxing
The sight of trees calming
I’m running down the street
Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze
This run is exhilarating
How good it feels to be free
My heart beats faster
My smile gets wider
I’m running down the street
Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze
This run is exhilarating
How good it feels to be free
My soul sings a happy song
My body is full of joy
I’m running down the street
I no longer see the sun
I feel a different kind of breeze
There is something lurking from the shadows
I no longer feel free
The sound of shouting is monstrous
The sight of dark clouds terrifying
I’m running down the street
I no longer see the sun
I feel a different kind of breeze
There is something lurking from the shadows
I no longer feel free
My heart is full of pain
My smile turned into sadness
I’m no longer running down the street
I no longer see the sun
I no longer feel the breeze
Two shadows stand before me
My soul feels like the arctic
My body full of holes
I’m no longer running down the street
I no longer see the sun
I no longer feel the breeze
Two shadows stand before me
I’m being lifted to the sky.
I am wondering why?
I’m no longer running down the street
I no longer see the sun
I no longer feel the breeze
Two shadows stand below me.
The figure in front of the gate tells me
You have been the victim of hate
I’m no longer running down the street
I am questioning what is in a name
Wondering what was my sin
Was it the color of my skin?
The figure in front of the gate
Asks me for my name
I’m no longer running down the street
I am questioning what is in a name
Wondering what was my sin
Was it the color of my skin?
The question from the figure is odd
I give him my answer
My name is Ahmaud.
Luis O. Medina lives in Lewisburg.