I’m running down the street

Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze

This run is exhilarating

How good it feels to be free

The sound of nature is relaxing

The sight of trees calming

I’m running down the street

Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze

This run is exhilarating

How good it feels to be free

My heart beats faster

My smile gets wider

I’m running down the street

Enjoying the sun, feeling the breeze

This run is exhilarating

How good it feels to be free

My soul sings a happy song

My body is full of joy

I’m running down the street

I no longer see the sun

I feel a different kind of breeze

There is something lurking from the shadows

I no longer feel free

The sound of shouting is monstrous

The sight of dark clouds terrifying

I’m running down the street

I no longer see the sun

I feel a different kind of breeze

There is something lurking from the shadows

I no longer feel free

My heart is full of pain

My smile turned into sadness

I’m no longer running down the street

I no longer see the sun

I no longer feel the breeze

Two shadows stand before me

My soul feels like the arctic

My body full of holes

I’m no longer running down the street

I no longer see the sun

I no longer feel the breeze

Two shadows stand before me

I’m being lifted to the sky.

I am wondering why?

I’m no longer running down the street

I no longer see the sun

I no longer feel the breeze

Two shadows stand below me.

The figure in front of the gate tells me

You have been the victim of hate

I’m no longer running down the street

I am questioning what is in a name

Wondering what was my sin

Was it the color of my skin?

The figure in front of the gate

Asks me for my name

I’m no longer running down the street

I am questioning what is in a name

Wondering what was my sin

Was it the color of my skin?

The question from the figure is odd

I give him my answer

My name is Ahmaud.

Luis O. Medina lives in Lewisburg.

 

