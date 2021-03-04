I am puzzled as to why several county GOP committees are voting to censure Senator Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump after he was impeached by the House for inciting the mob that physically attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mr. Trump was charged with, but acquitted of causing a large group of his supporters to “stop the steal” of the election which Joe Biden had won, which was at that time being certified by the Electoral College. The subsequent violence resulted in five deaths and significant damage to the Capitol building.
Mr. Toomey aroused the ire of multiple GOP committees when he chose to accept the arguments of the House managers and join his Democratic colleagues in voting to acquit Mr. Trump on the charge. Mr. Toomey is not running for re-election in 2022, and does not have to fear Mr. Trump might destroy his political career.
If he can’t be removed from office early or lose a primary election to a pro-Trump candidate, what does being censured by local GOP committees do to him?
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove