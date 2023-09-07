The president recently signed an executive order declaring a “national emergency” restricting high-tech U.S. technology going to China. Saying “countries of concern” used sensitive technologies to advance their military and intelligence capabilities posed an “unusual and extraordinary threat.” An official said that the new executive order will only target a “narrow subset” of investments in AI, quantum information technologies, semiconductors and microelectronics to fill a “critical gap” in national security.”
Yet not only will it not take effect until 2024 but this problem has existed for years, just ask the departments of Defense and Justice, which have repeatedly exposed it. China has exploited U.S. investments to develop domestic military and intelligence capabilities, sent agents here to steal vital inventions and made it clear it intends to continue stealing critical technologies including AI and quantum cryptography systems which have crucial military importance.
Thus this order is ridiculously late and trivial, especially since the Treasury must go through a lengthy process to give notice and receive comments on its proposed rules. Some emergency! China must be laughing.
And this administration doesn’t even speak with one voice. The Department of Agriculture has supported Chinese biotech firm BGI since 2018 on the Earth BioGenome Project, aiming to sequence the genomes of over 1.5 million species. Chinese scientists have engaged in experiments such as creating genetically altered babies and inserting genes into a human stem cell. Last year, the DoD placed the firm on a sanction list for supporting the “modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army,” and the Department of Commerce imposed trade restrictions on it in March. Two affiliates were put on the Commerce Department’s blacklist in 2022 for their role in “conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uyghurs and other minorities.” China has anti-espionage laws barring transfer of domestic data to foreign enforcement authorities, so any U.S. collaboration with China-based entities risks denial of access that would thwart the project.
Lawmakers uncovered 2020 U.S.-funded research involving BGI that had to retract its published results after China made changes to data-sharing regulations, so senators want to know the status of USDA’s data-sharing agreement with BGI, whether, and to what extent, the Chinese firm has access to USDA research databases, the USDA’s role in the Biogenome Project and the handling of the research data, as well as the department’s contingency plans if they lose access to data at the hands of Chinese entities. Agriculture will likely stall.
Then the Department of Commerce lifted restrictions on 27 Chinese companies, removing them from the “unverified list” that bans the purchase of U.S. products and technology without a license. It’s seen as another olive branch to China ahead of Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing this week as part of the Biden administration’s effort to reduce tensions between the two countries. But why should we do this? She’s only exposing the administration’s weakness. U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns said “All of those technologies are going to be militarized” adding that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is engaged in the “consistent and persistent theft of intellectual property” to accelerate “forced technology transfer” from the United States. This only kowtows to China.
Meanwhile, greedy U.S. tech companies and venture capital firms have long invested in entities associated with the military wing of the CCP with little interference from the federal government. In April, U.S. authorities fined California-based Seagate $300 million for allegedly shipping 7.4 million hard drives to Huawei despite the bans. Given the $1.1 billion value of the drives, the fine appears to be a slap on the wrist, which is usual in these cases.
The House Select Committee on the CCP is opening investigations into U.S. venture firms that fund China’s development of AI and spurring its military modernization. Nothing like in-house traitors, who coincidently give out huge amounts of political donations to protect themselves. No wonder China is winning.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.