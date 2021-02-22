The My Turn “Religious blindness of support for Trump” by Jack Miller on Feb. 7 asked for a Christian to respond to his questions. I suspect many have wrestled with some of the same questions. I will try to answer as concisely as possible.
Christians are pro-life. There are a dozen methods of contraception. The trouble is abortion has become big business and done up to and after birth; the methods are gruesome. Since Roe v. Wade, more than 60 million babies have been aborted at taxpayer expense. Now the Democrats want our tax dollars to pay for all abortions worldwide.
Yes, we want to protect God’s creation; but the Paris Climate Accord was a farce. Only the U.S. took it serious. China will address it in 2030 and India will make no improvements while planning to install 1,200 more coal-fired plants. The G20 scientists worldwide recommend nuclear power (cleanest, safest, most reliable) but someone pushed solar/wind (unreliable and more polluting than coal/fracking).
Pat Robertson said Trump came to office as a mandate of God. Why? Trump was not a politician; he was a Democrat before he was a Republican. As an astute “outspoken” businessman he couldn’t stand what was going on. He loved his country and ran to “drain the swamp” and “stop the bleeding.”
Jesus preached against the love of money and urged the giving to the least of us. Some say Trump runs counter to this. Really? Moving to offset the impact of his trade war, President Trump sent some $20 billion in aid to farmers. His stimulus package included funding for the Paycheck Protection Program ($284 billion), education ($82 billion), child care ($10 billion), rental assistance ($25 billion), clean energy and fossil fuels, and vaccine distribution, among other benefits. Trump gave all his salary back to the America he loves. Who else does this?
Trump is a racist (i.e. Charlottesville), they said. All colors are precious in God’s sight. Agree. Trump said plainly that “racism is evil,” and members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists are “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” In addition, “As I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God.” Careful, the fake news distorts the facts.
Why do his believers still somehow remain in his flock? Briefly, Trump stopped taxpayer dollars from going to universities that spread the poison of antisemitism/anti-Christian, said he was the first president to hold a meeting at the United Nations on “religious freedom” calling upon all nations to combat religious persecution, launched “first time ever” the International Freedom Alliance “promoting religious liberty” and 25 nations have already joined us. He took historic action to defend religious liberty and the Constitutional right “to pray in public schools,” pursued medical breakthroughs to save premature babies and said every child is made equal by the hand of the almighty God.
Why do many Christians see him as an abhorrent human being? Perhaps they need to look at their roots. None of us are perfect, we are all sinners.
But thankfully we have a loving God, a forgiving God that “looks into our heart” to determine who will lead His cause.
Do we condone his name-calling, his tweets? No! Do we like what he did for America and Christians? You bet!
The Democrats launched full-court press attacking Trump before he took office including the Russian dossier paid for by Clinton Foundation. The attacks, misinformation and hatred continued for four long years and continues today. Of course, Christian fervor grew and continues to grow!
Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown.