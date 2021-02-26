A book entitled “Gathering Storm, America’s Militia Threat” stipulates members of extremists organizations share common characteristics such as “estranged from the political processes we take for granted... people who see their government as the enemy... believe laws and the legal system are used not to help and protect them but to take away their way of life. Rather than obey laws, they resist them as a matter or principle, even to the death.”
Groups such as fundamental Christians, tax resisters, anti-abortionists, Second Amendment advocates, militia, normally operate within societal bounds. But on Jan. 6, our showboat ex-leader whipped them up. The unsophisticated and less tolerant elements did serious damage when told to “fight like hell” — a majority of the remainder were content to vote for him.
The Southern Poverty Law Center concluded from its investigations and research that all extremists organizations, to some degree, hold the following sentiment as their central motivation: A relentless loathing and deep hatred for the federal government.
President Trump somehow coordinated his political base, in a great part, from disparate American radical extremists and terrorist groups — too many to list in this article — many unidentifiable. One such group which our ex-president called fine people, the Proud Boys, was recently designated by the Canadian government as a terrorist organization.
His rants, tweets, and actions become understandable when put into the context of the extremist reality.
Co-opted by the far right, our Republican elected officials still rush to Mar-A-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring. A recent opinion poll revealed that this president, who personally caused national public chaos, half-million COVID deaths and America’s disgrace throughout the world, has an approval rating of 82 percent among Republicans and 72 percent still believe his big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Kenneth W. Kipp,
Allenwood