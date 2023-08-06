My wife and I recently watched the movie “Oppenheimer” at a local theater, and it reminded me of the way the Republican Party, in collaboration with the U.S. media corporations, convinced most of my generation that socialism was bad.
Robert Oppenheimer, the key scientist in the invention of the atom and hydrogen bombs, was blackballed because of his wife’s membership in the Communist Party 20 years before. It was part of a ‘Red Hunt’ that consumed U.S. corporations, including the media corporations, and millions of Americans in the ’50s.
This obsession with communism was spearheaded by Joseph McCarthy, senator from Wisconsin, and the House Unamerican Committee. They convinced most of my generation that membership in the Communist Party or any of its “front organizations,” especially the three U.S. Socialist parties, was “un-American,” because of their supposed commitment to a revolutionary overthrow of our government.
The media corporations, like all U.S. corporations, have fought formerly socialist unions tooth and claw since the end of WWII. They presented the Soviet Union (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) and their Eastern European puppets as typical examples of socialism. Most Americans were disgusted at what they saw, heard and read about Soviet “socialism.”
Actually, the Soviet Union was never a socialist nation. It was a nation controlled by a criminal syndicate, headed by a Mafia-like boss, Joseph Stalin. Stalin killed tens of millions of his fellow Soviet citizens, which was the farthest thing from the socialism of Karl Marx, the widely assumed father of that economic theory. Stalin headed a huge criminal syndicate that called itself “socialist” because of socialism’s popularity in the first half of the 20th century.
Marx’s socialism was happily developing in Scandinavia, where today the happiest people in the world live. Modern socialism today has adapted itself to well-regulated capitalism. In Scandinavia and in most European countries these days people do not worry about their health care, the education of their children, or retirement — all of which are free or debt-free for all taxpayers.
In the U.S., unions were chased away from their original socialist roots: fair labor practices, universal education and health care, social security, equal pay for equal work and no child labor, the five-day work week and eight-hour workday, by McCarthyism. This is why criminal organizations took over U.S. unions, but not those in Europe. Today, many if not most European corporations have union leaders on their boards.
Stalin didn’t have to deal with a tripartite government. He appointed administrators and judges alike. The Central Committee of the Communist Party took over the job of legislation.
President Donald Trump has been trying to change American democracy to autocracy along the lines of Vladimir Putin’s Stalinist version since he took office in 2017. That is why he appointed members of his family to high-ranking positions in his administration, like presidents in banana republics of the past. He was thinking of himself an autocratic king, planning his royal line.
Stalin’s path to governmental control wasn’t available to Trump. Trump had to put his criminal syndicate together after he gained the presidency. It took four years to assemble thousands of rank and file followers led by militant thugs to attempt the violent insurrection (coup, putsch, uprising) of Jan. 6, 2021.
We know now that Trump attempted several illegal ways to overthrow the 2020 election: fake electors, collecting voting machines, intimidating election workers, installing his followers in various elective and nonelective offices.
But Trump faced a tripartite government in which he only gained control over two branches: the administration and Congress. With the collusion of Senate Leader McConnell, he had appointed more than 200 mostly incompetent judges who knew to whom they owed their jobs. But he never succeeded in filling the entire judicial system with his supporters. Even our weakened judicial system retained the strength to stop him.
So Donald Trump, who never engaged in public service for a second — not even during his four years as president, never finished putting his criminal syndicate together as did Stalin. Thousands of his violent supporters have been indicted and/or convicted as well as dozens of his hires and appointees.
We were saved this time by the foresight of our founding fathers.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.