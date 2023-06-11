The implication of the debt-ceiling talks is that the Republican side concedes the Democrats are better than they are. The Republicans tried to extort budget cuts from the Democrats by refusing to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats accept drastic budget reductions in programs that help the middle and lower classes and benefit the wealthy and super wealthy.
The Republican position is the reverse of that of Robin Hood: Take from the poor and give to the rich.
The underlying assumption of the Republican position is that the Democrats are legally, constitutionally, and morally superior to them. The Republicans assume that Democrats are unwilling to negotiate where to follow the 14th Amendment, Section 4 of the Constitution, which reads, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
Republicans, who have shown themselves to be in violation of the Constitution in several other ways, choose to ignore this section. In so doing, they assume the Democrats would be staunchly upholding the 14th Amendment, leaving them no other choice to pull off another reverse Robin Hood maneuver than to step outside the Constitution.
This is not the first time Republicans have resorted to extortion to get concessions from Democrats, assuming Democrats would negotiate doing the wrong thing only under extreme immoral unconstitutional duress. They have shut down the government three times in recent history in the same way.
The most significant Republican shutdowns in recent U.S. history have included the 21-day shutdown of 1995–1996 during the Bill Clinton administration over opposition to major spending cuts. Clinton was the last president to balance the budget; indeed, the budget in the four years of his last term raised a surplus. No Republican since President Eisenhower has ever done this, and he only did it for one year (1960).
Then there was the 16-day shutdown in 2013 during the Barack Obama administration caused by a dispute over the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This would have denied affordable coverage to millions of Americans who could not afford health care before the ACA, again, an inhumane position. Republicans tried over 60 times to eliminate or diminish the ACA in succeeding years.
Finally, the 35-day shutdown of 2018–2019 during the Donald Trump administration, the longest shutdown in U.S. history, was caused by a dispute over the funding amount for an expansion of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier. President Trump promised to build a stronger wall during his campaign, promising Mexico would pay for it. It was part of Trump’s racist policy of keeping foreigners, especially Muslims and Mexicans, out of the U.S.
In all these instances the Republican position has assumed that Democrats would fight to do the right thing. This is why Republicans had to resort to budgetary extortion and negotiate over the ransom, rather than the better interests of the country.
Donald Trump added more to the national debt than any other president; he added 39 percent to it, $7.8 trillion, with his tax cuts for the super wealthy and corporations plus overspending. Now, the same Republicans are refusing to pay even the interest on the debt they themselves have for the most part increased over the years.
The difference between the Democrat and Republican parties is no longer the difference between the conservative and liberal. Republicans have always cast Democrats as “tax-and-spend” Democrats, while they were becoming “borrow-and-spend” Republicans. The Democratic Party has become the “can-do” party and the Republican Party, the “undo” party, as they attempt to undo all the good things Democrats have done in the past by blackmail.
Now that the Republicans have become a corrupt party with dozens of its leaders in prison or under indictment, that leaves the Democrats to be the good, moral, constitutional party. Most Republicans now seem comfortable with this state of affairs.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.