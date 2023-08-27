My recent piece on Matthew Desmond’s Poverty, by America occasioned a couple of conservative reactions, one by a friend, one by a frequent critic. Their main point was that capitalism gives everyone an equal opportunity, but it does not and should not guarantee equal outcomes. They like to cite people who start poor and make it big. They assume that people who stay poor just don’t work hard enough, or they make bad choices. They think all rich people worked hard for what they have and deserve it.
So I think it’s time, once again, to explain to those who don’t get it, why equality is important, and how much inequality is tolerable.
Each of the points made in the first paragraph is a myth. People do not have equal opportunity under capitalism: if you start with wealth, education, and connections, you obviously have a major head start over those who have none of the above. There are people who start poor and make it big, but for every one of them there are thousands who stay poor, no matter how hard they work. Poor people aren’t poor because they don’t work hard enough: No matter how hard they work, they can’t escape poverty on minimum wage and confronting the rules of what passes for a social safety net in this country. Rich people aren’t necessarily rich because they worked hard. Donald Trump is the prime contrary example.
But why is this important? Why do we need a society with much less inequality than we have now? I suggest two reasons, one economic, one political. First, the economic reason. Capitalism necessarily produces inequality because the markets for labor and capital create winners and losers. If the skills I have to offer are too common or undervalued, I will not be able to command high wages. If I have money to invest, I can sell it to the highest bidder, but if I have no money, I have nothing to invest.
My conservative critics are saying, “Yes, that’s right. What’s the problem?”
The problem is when this inequality gets compounded across generations. Of course, people with money want to pass it on to their kids, “so they’ll have it easier than I did.” But when you do that, you’re locking in advantages for the heirs that they don’t necessarily deserve. You are giving them a major advantage over those who didn’t have rich parents. The myth of equal opportunity for all explodes.
In our society, our history of racial and ethnic discrimination means that, if you’re white, you’re much more likely to benefit from inherited wealth than if you’re Black. Federal subsidies from the 1920s to the 1950s allowed millions of families to buy their first houses, and thus start accumulating wealth. But all of them were white. Blacks were systematically, legally excluded from these programs. And if that wasn’t enough, there were numerous cases, in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida, and elsewhere, where whites physically assaulted and burned prosperous Black communities. Opportunity was, apparently, for whites only.
Equal opportunity capitalism is thus a threadbare myth.
Now for the political argument. We like to think of this country as the world’s oldest and best democracy. But in reality, people with lots of spare cash can and do buy favorable treatment from our elected officials, even from our Supreme Court justices. Those of us who don’t have so much cash lying around, have less political purchasing power. Each of us has one vote — we are equal in that way. But our Supreme Court has decreed that spending large amounts of cash to influence public policy is constitutionally protected free speech. Money talks. We talk about our democracy, but what we really have is a plutocracy, or rule by the rich.
To get closer to real democracy, we need to seriously reduce this advantage of the rich. We need, in short, a more equal society. There will always be inequality, but in the years after World War II, through the 1950s (the time conservatives like to think was when America was a great country), we had high taxes on the wealthy and widely spread prosperity.
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science and Latin American studies at Bucknell.